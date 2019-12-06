Cal will know their bowl fate on Sunday, with the Pac-12 Championship game tonight and every other conference championship tomorrow. Cal's bowl placement may depend on whether Utah can find their way into the College Football Playoff or whether the Pac-12 can get two teams into NY6 Bowl games

Right now, Cal has a few possibilities:

EDIT: WAND, an NBC affiliate in Indiana, is reporting that Cal will be playing Illinois in the Redbox Bowl

Holiday Bowl, San Diego, CA, December 27th

The most prestigious of Cal's bowl possibilities, the Bears could make the Holiday Bowl if Utah makes the playoff or the Pac-12 gets two teams into NY6 Bowl Games, and the Holiday Bowl select Cal over Washington and Arizona State. Washington, with Chris Petersen coaching his last game, may be the more wanted choice. A likely opponent here would be Michigan.

Redbox Bowl, Santa Clara, CA, December 30th

The likeliest of the bowl scenarios of the Bears regardless of who goes where. Cal's the local team, hasn't played in the bowl since 2008 (when it was the Emerald Bowl), and has had representatives from the bowl at a couple games in 2019. A likely opponent here would be Indiana or Illinois

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX, December 31st

A bowl that the Bears have never been to, the Sun Bowl could be possible if Utah wins the Pac-12 championship, but gets jumped for the playoff, and Oregon doesn't get into another NY6 Bowl. It would require the Redbox Bowl picking Arizona State or Washington over Cal. A potential opponent would be Wake Forest.

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas, NV, December 21st

A possible scenario, but an unlikely one, as it'd have to be another Utah wins the Pac-12, but doesn't make the playoff scenario. Cal last played in Vegas in 2005, and will open against UNLV in Vegas next fall. A likely opponent would be Boise State (if they don't make an NY6 bowl) or Hawaii.

Of these, the likeliest scenario is the Redbox Bowl, which isn't the most appealing option for players, but is the easiest for many Cal fans (and writers, such as yours truly)