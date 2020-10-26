Four of Cal's nineteen 2021 commits saw action this weekend, as high school football in the states of Texas, Arizona, and Minnesota marches on, while California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii are waiting until the calendar turns over to start their years.

Sturdivant and Marcus won the 'Battle of the Mound' with rival Flower Mound HS in a 55-14 romp, the largest margin of victory in the rivalry game per the Dallas Morning News. Sturdivant caught a touchdown pass and made a highlight reel reception on the sideline in the win.

The Garrett Nussmeier-to-J. Michael Sturdivant connection is one of the best in #txhsfb.



Want proof? Check out this throw from the LSU commit and the catch from the Cal commit. @MarcusFootball is driving again. @SportsDayHS | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/i4a9um2A1t — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 24, 2020

Millner and Higley had a rough game against Chandler, the standard bearer of Arizona high school football, in a 63-7 loss. Millner was sacked five times, finishing with a statline of 13-24 for 104 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INTs. Millner also punted six times, with a long of 46.

Barth and Queen Creek fell for the second consecutive week, this time against Liberty (alma mater of Cal's Braxten Croteau and Ryan Puskas) in a 35-28 decision. Barth finished with 3 tackles in the loss, playing corner and safety for the Bulldogs.