Cal has four commits out of their 19 that are still playing this fall, as we get closer to the end of the high school season. Here's how they performed this past weekend.

Sturdivant and Marcus remained undefeated with a 46-24 win over Plano West High School. No stats were published, but the Cal WR commit had a memorable play in a scramble drill situation, with a 59-yard catch and run for a touchdown.

Millner had a standout performance for Higley even in a loss. The future Cal quarterback completed 27 of 47 passes for 346 yards and 5 TD passes, while rushing for 63 yards on 5 carries. Millner also punted four times for 106 yards, as Higley fell to Hamilton 42-36.

Barth and Queen Creek improved to 5-2 on the strength of a 57-15 win over Mountain Pointe. Barth played both ways, finishing with 3 receptions for 41 yards with two touchdowns, along with 3 tackles and a pass breakup on defense.