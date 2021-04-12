This past week, a handful of Cal's commits and signees played in the spring season in the state of California, as a couple future Bears had big performances on the weekend.

The Cal QB commit had a monster day for Inglewood in a 70-14 win over Muir in the Rose Bowl. Martin threw for 8 touchdown passes in a game scheduled a day before it was played. Martin's Inglewood squad is undefeated and operating on all cylinders, as Martin showed nice touch on his deep balls while getting the ball out quickly on Inglewood's RPOs. Martin's arm strength continues to impress.

Hearns continued an electrifying senior year with an 81 yard touchdown reception, a 44 yard kick return, and a 49-yard interception return for a score in a 48-10 win for De La Salle over Cal High. Hearns has recorded a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams this year, as De La Salle continues to dominate their northern California opponents.

Latu and Jesuit took down Monte Vista 51-20, playing in the East Bay for the second consecutive week. No stats nor video has been posted for Latu as of press time, but this article will be updated when there's video.

Anderson and Mission Viejo took home a 49-14 win over San Juan Hills, staying undefeated. Anderson had 4 receptions for 55 yards in the win.

Wilkins and Santa Margarita Catholic fell to Mater Dei by a final of 49-13, though Wilkins recorded 6 tackles with a tackle for loss in the defeat.

Moore and St. John Bosco continued their tear through the spring season with a 55-0 win over Orange Lutheran. They'll match up with Mater Dei for a defacto CIF-SS Open Division championship game, with there being no playoffs set for the state of California. No stats have been posted for Moore