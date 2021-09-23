Friday Night Lights: Thomas and Tuitele Have Big Games

Here's a look at how Cal's 2022 commits performed this past week, as they head into another weekend of games starting tomorrow.

Johnson and Hamilton fell to area power Lakota West 49-13, as Hamilton did not score an offensive touchdown in the contest. Johnson is still averaging 138 yards per game rushing through three games for Hamilton, who lost two games of their season due to COVID-19 protocol. Johnson and Hamilton will take on Fairfield Friday.

Plummer and Episcopal had a bye, and they'll play Trinity Episcopal Saturday.

Morrow had three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown in a 49-42 win over Mingus HS. Flagstaff (3-0) will take on Thunderbird Friday.



Brown and San Ramon Valley rebounded from a loss with a 21-17 win over Antioch. Brown and the SRV offensive line paved the way for 231 rushing yards in the win, as Brown got to showcase his mobility on the offensive line. They'll play Las Lomas in a local matchup Friday.

Vatikani and Manogue got on a winning track with a 17-14 win over Reno. Vatikani and the Manogue offensive line blocked for 270 yards of rushing offense in the win. Manogue will take on Spanish Springs Friday.

Moi and Cathedral Catholic had an early lead on De La Salle, but the Spartans came back in a big way in a 49-21 loss for the Dons in a NorCal/SoCal matchup. Moi forced a fumble and had a tackle for loss in the contest, playing nose guard for Cathedral Catholic. They'll take on Steele Canyon Friday.

Bosco went cross-country to take down Oscar Smith in Chesapeake, VA, in a 49-0 decision. Burrell started for Bosco in the shutout effort, though full defensive stats weren't released. Bosco's next game is the big one, against fellow Cal commit Cam Sidney and Mater Dei.

Williams did not play due to a targeting ejection from the week prior, as Alemany fell to Mission Viejo, 30-7. Alemany gets a date with Lawndale Friday.

Thomas excelled for Nolan Catholic in a 48-28 win with 12 tackles, 3 TFLs, and two sacks on the evening. Nolan Catholic will take on Bishop Lynch Friday night.

Tuitele had a monster game for Regis Jeuit, with 7 tackles (five for loss) and two sacks in a 42-7 win over Smoky Hill. They face off with another state power in Cherry Creek Friday.

Mater Dei had a bye this week, but will get back into it with a game against La Mirada Friday.