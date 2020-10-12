Cal now has four of their nineteen commits in the 2021 class playing football this fall, as offensive lineman Bastian Swinney had his first game of his senior year Friday. Cal 2021 Commit List

Swinney's Edina squad started off their season with a 25-3 loss to Maple Grove. Swinney started for Edina, as he's playing a six-game schedule plus the section playoffs this fall, prior to heading to Berkeley in January. Swinney was a preseason all-metro pick and was selected as a team captain for Edina prior to the season.



Sturdivant was the top performer of the weekend among Cal's commits playing this fall. The Marcus HS standout contributed five receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-10 win over Keller Central. One of those touchdowns saw Sturdivant leap for a contested catch over a Keller Central defender, the first clip in the highlight below

Millner finished with a strong performance despite a 25-24 loss to Casteel. Millner was the top offensive player for Higley, throwing for 227 yards and 2 touchdowns (from 39 and 17 yards out respectively) , completing 56.3% of his passes, and rushing for another score (19 yards). Highlights from Higley's 25-24 loss to Casteel