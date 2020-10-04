LAST WEEK: Sturdivant has Senior Debut in Friday Night Lights

It's a strange year for Cal football commits, as currently only three have started their seasons, one will start next week, and the other fifteen either won't play until the spring, or will be enrolling early at Cal.

This week saw QB commit Kai Millner and safety commit Hunter Barth make their senior season debuts, while WR commit J Michael Sturdivant played in his second game of the season for Marcus. OL Commit Bastian Swinney will start his senior year on Friday.