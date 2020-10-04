Friday Night Lights: Barth and Millner Debut
It's a strange year for Cal football commits, as currently only three have started their seasons, one will start next week, and the other fifteen either won't play until the spring, or will be enrolling early at Cal.
This week saw QB commit Kai Millner and safety commit Hunter Barth make their senior season debuts, while WR commit J Michael Sturdivant played in his second game of the season for Marcus. OL Commit Bastian Swinney will start his senior year on Friday.
Kai Millner, QB, Higley High School
The Under Armour All-American quarterback started his season with a 26-18 win over Mountain Pointe, in which he threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown, along with converting a two-point conversion through the air. Millner finished 13-27 for 132 yards with a TD, along with 54 yards on the ground with a score.
Kai Millner calls his own number and dives in for the first score of the game from 5 yards out. 2-point conversion good by Colton Allen.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 3, 2020
8-0 Knights | 8:18 1Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/RHzOWwVoLY
This touchdown from Millner to Carter Hancock was called back. It was the 13th penalty IN THE FIRST QUARTER. Higley settles for a 36-yard field goal by Konner Olson.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 3, 2020
11-6 Knights at the end of the first #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/TSuC74Ah2k
Higley strikes again. Millner finds Truitt Robinson for the 6-yard score.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 3, 2020
18-6 Knights | 7:56 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/u21S2uFu1G
Hunter Barth, S, Queen Creek High School
Barth and Queen Creek started off their 2020 campaign with a win over Perry, the alma mater of Cal offensive lineman Brayden Rohme, a 35-28 decision. There are no stats published at this time, but Barth did record an interception to set up a touchdown for the Queen Creek offense.
J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Marcus High School
Sturdivant and Marcus went to 2-0 with a 27-10 win over McKinney High School. Unlike last week, there weren't stats published for Sturdivant, but from the film, Sturdivant had at least two receptions for 56 yards, a pass he caught just out of bounds, and showed that he could be a great blocker in the run game.