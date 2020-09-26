This is a strange year for Cal's 2021 commits. As of right now, the Bears have 18 players committed and only four of them are set to play this fall. Three of them haven't started yet, aside from a couple of scrimmages this week by Cal's Arizona commits. Only one has played in a game so far, and that's Cal WR commit, J. Michael Sturdivant , at Marcus HS in Flower Mound, TX.

Who's Playing This Fall

- WR J. Michael Sturdivant - Marcus HS (Flower Mound, TX) - 1-0 after a 48-31 win over Dallas Jesuit

- QB Kai Millner - Higley HS (Gilbert, AZ) - First game next week vs. Mountain Pointe, scrimmaged Saguaro HS Friday

- S Hunter Barth - Queen Creek HS (Queen Creek, AZ) - First game next week vs. Perry, scrimmaged Chandler HS Thursday

- OL Bastian Swinney - Edina HS (Edina, MN) - First game October 9th vs. Maple Grove

Every other Cal commit with either be playing in the spring or enrolling early (right now, Jermaine Terry, Akili Calhoun, Ryan Lange, Kaleb Higgins and Patrick Hisatake are all planning to enroll early at Cal)

That leads back to Sturdivant, who is arguably Cal's most underrated commitment by Rivals. The Marcus WR, who committed to Cal on the fourth of July, had a big performance against Dallas Jesuit, finishing with 8 receptions for 113 yards and 2 TDs in the 48-31 win. Sturdivant saw bracketed coverage, but still managed to have a productive day.