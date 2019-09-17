Friday Night Lights 2019: Cal Commits in Week 3
The future Bears are back in a big way, as we go through the numbers.Chaparral WR Tommy Christakos will return for the September 20th matchup with Saguaro, per AZ Central. He had a bye week in whic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news