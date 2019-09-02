Friday Night Lights 2019: Cal Commits in Week 1
While the current Bears played their first game of the season, the future Bears are back in a big way, as we go through the numbers.Cal commits who didn't have games this weekend: Justin Baker (gam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news