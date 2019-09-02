News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 17:46:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights 2019: Cal Commits in Week 1

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

While the current Bears played their first game of the season, the future Bears are back in a big way, as we go through the numbers.Cal commits who didn't have games this weekend: Justin Baker (gam...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}