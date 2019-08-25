Friday Night Lights 2019: Cal Commits in Week 0
It's football season. Cal is back this weekend, and high school football is back in session. For some, it has been back for a couple weeks. For others, it may not start for another week or so, but ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news