The 2020 season continues for the four future Golden Bears playing this fall, out of the 19 players Cal has committed in their 2021 class. Of the four players, Marcus HS WR J. Michael Sturdivant had a bye this past weekend, as his team won't be playing again until October 30th. That left Higley (AZ) QB Kai Millner, Queen Creek (AZ) S Hunter Barth, and Edina (MN) OL Bastian Swinney as the three Bears all played this past weekend, with Millner having his best game of the season so far.



Millner and Higley put up a big win over Desert Ridge (alma mater of current Cal WR Aidan Lee), with a 42-21 blowout. Millner was electric for the Knights, completing 27 of 37 attempts for 471 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. Millner also caught a touchdown pass on a 'Philly Special.' ArizonaVarsity.com's lead football analyst Cody Cameron was on the scene at Higley to document the game, as Millner excelled in a game against solid Arizona 6A competition.

Higley runs their version of the “Philly Special” here, RB sweeps left, tosses it back to WR Truitt Robinson, who then rolls right and floats a TD pass to QB @kmillner5. All tied up at 7 in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB @HIGLEYFOOTBALL @CalRivals @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/qxxfCmRN6I — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Higley strikes again, @HIGLEYFOOTBALL Senior QB @kmillner5 drops in a dime to WR Carter Hancock up the seam for a TD. Millner with two total TDs in the Half. Higley 14 D. Ridge 7 with 8:16 in the 1st Half @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @CalRivals @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/bLC6p4LWzb — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Kai Millner is on fire this drive, @HIGLEYFOOTBALL Senior QB rolls right and throws a dart to @t_robinson03 for a huge gain. pic.twitter.com/EAFbupUVha — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Millner to Robinson connection again, this time @t_robinson03 catches the speed out, cuts against the grain of the defense and trucks his way into the end zone for a TD. @kmillner5 with 3 total TDs in the half. @HIGLEYFOOTBALL leads 21-14 @AZHSFB @CalRivals @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/dHPnI0UuGb — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Millner to Robinson connection again, this time @t_robinson03 catches the speed out, cuts against the grain of the defense and trucks his way into the end zone for a TD. @kmillner5 with 3 total TDs in the half. @HIGLEYFOOTBALL leads 21-14 @AZHSFB @CalRivals @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/dHPnI0UuGb — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

With seconds left in the half, @HIGLEYFOOTBALL Senior QB and Cal commit @kmillner5 tosses his 3rd TD pass (4th total TD) of the half to once again Senior WR @t_robinson03. Higley 28 D. Ridge 14 after 2 Q’s @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @CalRivals @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/4DlMWQF1JQ — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Busted coverage in the D. Ridge secondary and @kmillner5 makes them pay. Millner hits a wide open @BransonHeywood up the left sideline for another TD pass. Millner loading up the stat sheet with 5 total TDs. @HIGLEYFOOTBALL leads 35-14 @CalRivals @AZHSFB @RagleCharlie pic.twitter.com/rk1KgChk5k — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 17, 2020

Barth and Queen Creek came into week three 2-0 after wins over Williams Field and Perry, but lost their first game of the year, a 12-7 decision against Casteel. There haven't been official stats published by the Queen Creek side, but from his Hudl film, Barth had at least four tackles, showing his abilities to break down and make one on one stops in space.