 Cal Football Recruiting: Friday Night Lights, Millner Puts Up Six Touchdowns
2020-10-19

Friday Night Lights: Six TDs for Millner

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
The 2020 season continues for the four future Golden Bears playing this fall, out of the 19 players Cal has committed in their 2021 class.

Of the four players, Marcus HS WR J. Michael Sturdivant had a bye this past weekend, as his team won't be playing again until October 30th. That left Higley (AZ) QB Kai Millner, Queen Creek (AZ) S Hunter Barth, and Edina (MN) OL Bastian Swinney as the three Bears all played this past weekend, with Millner having his best game of the season so far.


Millner and Higley put up a big win over Desert Ridge (alma mater of current Cal WR Aidan Lee), with a 42-21 blowout. Millner was electric for the Knights, completing 27 of 37 attempts for 471 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. Millner also caught a touchdown pass on a 'Philly Special.'

ArizonaVarsity.com's lead football analyst Cody Cameron was on the scene at Higley to document the game, as Millner excelled in a game against solid Arizona 6A competition.

Barth and Queen Creek came into week three 2-0 after wins over Williams Field and Perry, but lost their first game of the year, a 12-7 decision against Casteel. There haven't been official stats published by the Queen Creek side, but from his Hudl film, Barth had at least four tackles, showing his abilities to break down and make one on one stops in space.

Swinney's Edina squad faced off against the 3rd ranked team in Minnesota 6A classification in Prior Lake, and suffered a 42-0 loss. Despite the margin of defeat, Swinney and the Edina offensive line didn't allow a sack through the contest.

