Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Frederick Williams III is still assessing his options at this point in the recruiting process, but he made an important official visit over the weekend. Cal jumped into the mix with the three-star prospect from Serra High School in Gardena over the summer when he made an unofficial visit to Berkeley.
The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman had been talking with the Bears coaches prior to that visit, and in that time he has built a strong relationship with the staff. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox and defensive line coach Andrew Browning stopped by Serra to watch Williams play earlier this month ahead of a planned official visit with the program.
Williams finally had an opportunity to make his return trip to Cal's campus over the weekend, when the Bears hosted Washington, and he enjoyed his time spent around the team.
So, what stood out about Cal for Williams on his latest trip to the Bay Area?
"I will have to say the game day experience," he said. "Getting the chance to hang out with the coaches pregame and being on the field. Everyone was fired up, and I loved the atmosphere. It made me want to suit up and play.
"But one of my favorite moments was getting the chance to meet Marshawn Lynch’s mom — Mama Lynch — at the game. That was pretty cool."
