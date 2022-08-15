Four-star WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot discusses top contenders
TEMPLE, Texas — After a summer full of commitments across the state of Texas, Temple (Texas) four-star wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot remains on the board as one of the highest-ranked prospects...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news