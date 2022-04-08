Four-star receiver Jeremiah McClure is starting to make some headway with his recruitment as the spring gets underway. He has started to take more visits with recent stops at Arizona, San Diego State and UCLA. His next big visits will take place this weekend as he makes the trip up to Berkeley from San Diego to see Cal in person.

The Bears were one of the schools that jumped in over the winter with the Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic recruit, and since then he has continued to build his relationship with the staff.

McClure is headed up to the Bay Area with his seven-on-seven team, Team Makaski, that features several other players from his high school.

The Bears have remained part of the process for McClure, so getting out to see the school in person is an important step as he continues to evaluate his options.

“It’s just something different, I haven’t seen it before,” McClure said about his upcoming trip to Cal this weekend. “So, I really don’t know what to expect, but I hope it’s good things.”

McClure is not holding himself to any kind of strict timeline in his recruitment, but his current string of visits is going to go a long way in helping him determine which schools will have his attention moving into the rest of the spring.

Some of his teammates have already been up to Cal previously, but it will be a new experience for McClure. He has a few things he will be on the lookout for when he arrives on campus to watch the Bears in person.