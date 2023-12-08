Four-star receiver Jadyn Robinson continues to shine as he heads into the offseason of his junior year. The 2025 prospect has been a productive recruit already in his career garnering attention from schools across the country. His older brother, Jason, is committed to Washington, so the younger Robinson brother has been able to experience the recruiting process as well.

Because of that, he has a good idea of what he hopes to find in a school and Friday he trimmed down his list of options to eight programs. Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Texas, Utah and Washington State made the cut for Robinson.

The amount of attention he has received from the schools plus his interactions with the coaching staffs at each program through his travels helped him formulate his list, but there were several other factors as well.

"The thing that really separated these schools is what I'm looking for in a college," he said. "And, if I was able to get there, it was me being able to feel the love, talk to the coaches that know football, fan engagement, looking at the staff and looking at how they'll be there.

"I wouldn't want to go to a coaching staff that will be different now than in a year or two, because it would change everything. So, looking long term. Then who looks good on the field, because I like looking good on the field also. And, also, good coaching. They want you to come to college now developed, especially with the transfer portal, they don't want to waste their time trying to develop players. They can get someone out of the portal for that, so I want someone who can elevate my game even higher to go the next level after that."

Below is a breakdown of why Robinson says each school made his top list: