Four-star incoming freshman RB Anthony League remains locked in with Cal

There was a time this spring when Anthony League was one of just two scholarship running backs on Cal's roster. A mass exodus at the position following spring ball left new position coach Julian Griffin with some work to do in the weeks since, and there were plenty of questions about what the future of the position would look like.

League, who is wrapping up his last semester at Millikan High School in Long Beach this spring, had plenty of questions of his own after watching players like Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas leave from his future position group following the conclusion of spring practice.

Griffin isn't the coach who recruited him, and the unit he thought he would be joining is no longer going to be in place. It would make anyone a little unsure about their own future, but League received reassurances from the Cal coaching staff, including Griffin, and he remains locked in with his pledge to the Bears heading into his freshman year this summer.

"It was me going to the coaches and asking them, 'what's the game plan?'" League told Golden Bear Report this week. "What's their plan for me knowing that the coaches and players left? It's just next man up. Whatever transfers they're bringing in, whatever players they're bringing in, me coming in in June, I'm excited to just learn from all the players and coaches and ready to earn my role."