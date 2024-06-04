LAS VEGAS — Four-star guard Jovani Ruff spent the last few days in Las Vegas taking part in the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp that brings together some of the most talented prospects in the country under one roof.

The 2025 recruit from Long Beach Poly High School in Long Beach, California was working through a recent wrist sprain, but there was a feeling of easiness about his few days in Vegas.

That is because the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard has arrived at a decision about his future.

Ruff recently announced that he is down to four options — Cal, Kansas, Oregon and USC — and will now be making his commitment Wednesday.