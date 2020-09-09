Cal defensive line coach Andrew Browning has had some success recruiting the 2021 class, and he's looking to continue that success into 2022. The most recent offer on Cal's defensive line is Nate Burrell from St. John Bosco (alma mater of former Cal DB Traveon Beck and co-defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter), and Burrell received an offer from the Cal DL coach Tuesday morning.

"Cal had looked at me since the season," Burrell noted, "but they couldn’t talk to me (directly) because of the college football rules. On September 1st, coach (Browning) hit me up, he was saying how much he likes me as a player and as a person overall. He’s built a connection within a week, we’ve been building a bond, getting to know each other. Today he blessed me with the news and the information that I’ve been given an offer from Cal, and I was really happy about that, big news."