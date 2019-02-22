Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 11:42:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star DB Clark Phillips focusing on three visits

Vfer0fr6hel6up7xnfzc
Clark Phillips
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

NORWALK, Calif. - Clark Phillips recently released a top 12 and since that time he’s scheduled three important visits that could help guide his recruitment.The four-star cornerback from La Habra, C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}