Cal has landed its most notable high school commitment under Mark Madsen. Wednesday, four-star guard Jovani Ruff announced his pledge in favor of the Bears over a final group that included Kansas, USC and Oregon.

Madsen's program was the only one to host the Long Beach Poly standout on an official visit when he made the trip up to Berkeley last September. Since that time, the Bears have continued to make Ruff a priority, and his relationship with the staff plus the chance to contribute as a freshman won out in his recruitment.