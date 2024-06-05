Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal has landed its most notable high school commitment under Mark Madsen. Wednesday, four-star guard Jovani Ruff announced his pledge in favor of the Bears over a final group that included Kansas, USC and Oregon.
Madsen's program was the only one to host the Long Beach Poly standout on an official visit when he made the trip up to Berkeley last September. Since that time, the Bears have continued to make Ruff a priority, and his relationship with the staff plus the chance to contribute as a freshman won out in his recruitment.
"I picked Cal because of the coaching staff, honestly," Ruff told Golden Bear Report. "They believe in me the most. They showed me love, and they really believe in my game and what I can bring to Cal. They're very excited."
When asked at the Pangos All-American Camp on Tuesday which program has made him the biggest priority throughout the process, Ruff did not hesitate to say the Bears.
