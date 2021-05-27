Four Gametimes Announced for Cal's 2021 Season

Cal will also play at TCU (September 11th, 12:30 PM PST on ESPNU) and at home against Sacramento State (September 18th, 1 PM on the Pac-12 Network) as a part of their non-conference slate.

Cal's non-conference slate, as well as a Friday night matchup at Oregon on October 15th, now has TV times and networks attached. The Bears will open their season with a nationally televised Pac-12 After Dark contest against Nevada on Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 PM on September 4th.

The Pac-12 also announced the Friday night TV times and networks for the 2021 season, with Cal set to head up to Eugene on October 15th for a 7:30 PM start on ESPN.

The remainder of Cal's TV times and networks will be announced either six or twelve days prior to the games.

Currently, the school hasn't announced whether they will be at full capacity for games, as other schools in the conference have annouced they will be. Cal is taking deposits for season tickets, but notes that they will welcome fans "in accordance with state and local health policies."

Cal 2021 Football Schedule

Sat., Sept. 4 – Nevada (7:30 p.m., FS1)

Sat., Sept. 11 – at TCU (2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT, ESPNU)

Sat., Sept. 18 – Sacramento State (1 p.m., Pac-12 Bay Area)

Sat., Sept. 25 – at Washington*

Sat., Oct. 2 – Washington State* (Homecoming)

Sat., Oct. 9 – Bye

Fri., Oct. 15 – at Oregon (7:30 p.m., ESPN)*

Sat., Oct. 23 – Colorado*

Sat., Oct. 30 – Oregon State*

Sat., Nov. 6 – at Arizona*

Sat., Nov. 13 – USC* (Senior Day and Joe Roth Memorial Game)

Sat., Nov. 20 – at Stanford*

Sat., Nov. 27 – at UCLA*

Fri., Dec. 3 – Pac-12 Championship Game (TBA, ABC)**