Former Texas DL Marqez Bimage Set to Join Cal's Roster

Golden Bear Report can confirm that the Bears have officially added a long rumored grad transfer.

Former Texas defensive lineman Marqez Bimage will be joining the Bears, having arrived on campus in June. Bimage will join the roster as a preferred walk-on, as he works on a master's degree in public health. Bimage has notably been in Cal's student directory since April and will be joining the Bears as an outside linebacker. Bimage lists himself as a UC Berkeley master's student on Twitter.

Bimage opted out of the 2020 season at Texas, entering the transfer portal in March in the wake of the Steve Sarkesian hire. At Texas, Bimage played in 34 games, recording 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Due to the extra year of eligibility given to players due to COVID-19, Bimage has two years of eligibility remaining.

With Bimage's addition on the edge, Cal has a little more depth at the position and a lot of older players. Cam Goode and Kuony Deng return as sixth year seniors, and Bimage will join Orin Patu and Braxten Croteau as a guy with experience at the position. Per Pro Football Focus, 243 of Bimage's 296 snaps on defense came when Bimage was lined up either over the tackle or outside the tackle, a similar role to what he'll play at Cal.

Bimage was a four-star outside linebacker per Rivals, coming out of Brenham HS in Texas. He was listed last by Texas at 6'2" and 251 lbs.