Cal men's basketball added to their staff today, as former Pepperdine head coach Lamar "Marty" Wilson has been announced as the third assistant on staff. Keith Brown, who served as the third assistant after Theo Robertson went on personal leave, will return to his director of basketball operations role. Robertson parted ways with Cal last month.

Wilson, who spent the past seven years at Pepperdine as their head coach before this, gives the Bears more experience on the bench. With Wilson's hire, every coach on Cal's bench has been a head coach at the Division I level.

From the release:

"I'm really excited to welcome Marty to our staff. His knowledge of the game, experience and energy is what excites me the most about being a part of what we are building," Wying Jones said. "His experience as a head coach is invaluable, and from a culture standpoint I couldn't have found anyone that embodies our family aspect better than Marty."

Wilson joins the Golden Bears as an assistant coach after serving seven seasons at the helm for his alma mater, Pepperdine. He helped transform the Waves from a 10-win team in his first season to back-to-back 18-win seasons in 2014-15 and 2015-16, giving them their first consecutive winning seasons since 2001-03. Pepperdine finished fourth in the West Coast Conference in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and the 2015 squad allowed just 61.6 points and finished the season second in the nation in three-point field goal percentage defense (27.0 percent).