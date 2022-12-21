On what figures to be a quiet Early Signing Period for Cal in terms of the high school signing class, the Golden Bears nonetheless announced a significant addition that qualifies as one of the biggest headlines of the offseason for the program.

On Wednesday morning, Cal announced that former Oregon running back Byron Cardwell, a four-star prospect who was ranked the No. 14 overall RB in the 2021 signing class, was joining the program after visiting last weekend.

Cardwell had considered and visited both UCLA and Cal after entering the transfer portal following his second season with the Ducks.

The 6-foot, 205-pound running back from San Diego averaged 6.8 yards per carry as a true freshman at Oregon, totaling 417 yards and 3 touchdowns, before a coaching change and depth chart reshuffling changed his situation there.

He'll arrive at Cal looking to remind any doubters of production and talent he showed during the 2021 season.

"Motivation is high. My biggest thing is just to stay focused and have the opportunity to just play every game," Cardwell told Golden Bear Report after his transfer was announced.