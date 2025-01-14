Football notebook: Cal secures commitment from Arkansas WR Dazmin James

Dazmin James had a breakout performance in the Liberty Bowl last month. (Photo by George Walker IV | Associated Press)

The winter remains a busy time in college football with recruiting still going on plus the transfer portal dominating the conversation all while the season continues to play out. For Cal, the last few weeks have been about trying to reshape the roster for the upcoming season ahead of the start of the spring semester so that the newcomers can participate in spring practice with the team. Here is a roundup of some of the latest Cal football news.

Liberty Bowl star Dazmin James signs with the Bears

Cal's needs to replace a few pieces at receiver this offseason following the departures of Nyziah Hunter, Josiah Martin and Mikey Matthews. The Bears did a good job of finding an effective piece in the slot already with UNLV receiver Jacob de Jesus announcing his transfer to Cal from UNLV following his standout performance in the LA Bowl last month. Another bowl season star jumped aboard with the Bears, officially, Monday when Arkansas redshirt freshman Dazmin James was announced as the latest transfer signee by Cal. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound grabbed interest from several programs following a breakout performance in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech last month. He caught 3 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in that matchup after not recording any stats in the previous seven games this season. Purdue, Oklahoma State, Utah and Mississippi State were reportedly all involved as well, but he will have a chance step into a role with the Bears. Cal now has 18 public transfer additions so far ahead of the spring semester. James will have three more seasons of eligibility at Cal after he played in just one game as a freshman in 2023.

Cal winter transfer additions

– DL Tyson Ford (Notre Dame | Dec. 13) – K Kyle Cunanan (Charlotte | Dec. 15) – CB Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame | Dec. 20) – CB Hezekiah Masses (FIU | Dec. 20) – OL LaJuan Owens (New Mexico | Dec. 21) – OL Tyson Ruffins (Nevada | Dec. 21) – OL Lamar Robinson (Georgia State | Dec. 22) – DB Tristan Dunn (Washington | Dec. 23) – OL Leon Bell (Mississippi State | Dec. 27) – ILB Buom Jock (Colorado State | Dec. 27) – QB Jaron Sagapolutele (Oregon | Jan. 5) – P Brook Honore Jr. (Arkansas State | Jan. 6) – OL Jordan Moko (Charlotte | Jan. 6) – OLB Jayden Wayne (Washington | Jan. 6) – TE Mason Mini (Idaho | Jan. 8) – LS Caleb Johnston (Washington | Jan. 8) – WR Jacob de Jesus (UNLV | Jan. 10) – WR Dazmin James (Arkansas | Jan. 13)

Trond Grizzell affirms decision to finish career at Cal