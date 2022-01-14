Every undefeated team is going to have numerous impact players, and at the top of the list at Chula Vista-Mater Dei is junior linebacker Tre Edwards. The four-star prospect finished the 2021 season with nearly 130 tackles to go with over 15 tackles for loss plus eight sacks during his team's 13-0 run to a state championship.

The 10th-ranked prospect in California went into his junior season with plenty of acclaim still knowing that he would have raise his level of play to stand out on a talent-laden team at Mater Dei.

"My main goal this time last year in the offseason was that needed to cut weight, and I cut a lot of weight," he said. "I could tell during the games I wouldn't be as tired, I could move faster, I was chasing down, which I really wasn't able to do my sophomore year. I just felt way more explosive.

Edwards' continued development as a junior brought about continued college attention heading into the offseason.

He has continued to earn new offers coming out of his sophomore season, but many of the schools that joined the race early have gone through coaching changes recently.

Cal is one program where the coaching staff has remained in place allowing Edwards to build on his relationship with the Bears over a long period of time. That has had its benefits.