Offensive line prospect James Jenkins has had a busy spring so far, but he is ready to take the next steps in the recruiting process. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida has been taking visits and connecting with coaches across the country hoping to eventually narrow down some of his options.

Jenkins stopped by Ole Miss over the weekend for a spring game visit plus he has been to USF and Miami for previous visits as well. It has been a big undertaking to sort through his options, and now he is starting to figure out which programs will be the best fit for his future.

“Right now we’re going into spring, so I’m really trying to limit down where I want to go to school,” Jenkins said. “So, I’m going up to these colleges that I’m really interested in, taking visits and scheduling OVs (official visits).

“I’m going to see, ‘Can I really play here? Do I fit in with this program? Do I really like it here?’ Just trying to narrow it down to where I’m gonna end up playing.”

Jenkins’ school opened up spring practice Monday and that is where his primary focus will be in the coming weeks, but he has been able to learn more about the schools involved over the last few months. Speaking with coaches regularly and seeing programs in person has helped Jenkins better understand what will ultimately be important in aiding him as he comes to a decision later this year.

“Early in the process, I was talking about how ‘Oh, I really want to go Power Five.’ Play Power Five football,” he said. “Now, I’m trying to look at it as what’s going to better myself, my future and my career. I mean, getting a scholarship from Cal Berkeley or getting a scholarship or getting a scholarship at some other school that doesn’t have a great education like Berkeley does. So, I’m trying to limit it down through that.

“Another thing is how I fit in with the players. I used to think it was all about how much I like the coaches. But now that I’m able to go hang out with the players, it’s can I see myself hanging out with these guys for four years plus? Coaches leave, but those are the guys you’re going to be with in war so you gotta make sure you’re close with them.”

The next phase of the recruiting process later this spring and into the summer will be about seeing the schools farther away from home. Late last week the three-star prospect set up his first official visit that will take him clear across the country to see Cal beginning June 2.

The Bears offered Jenkins three months ago, and since that time he has been able to forge a strong connection with the Pac-12 program. The difficulty in being able to pay his own way for a trip to the Bay Area plus his relationship with the coaching staff pushed him to make Cal the first stop on his official visit schedule this summer.