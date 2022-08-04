Five thoughts on Cal's defensive backs ahead of fall camp

After already looking at the defensive front, running backs, receivers, quarterbacks and offensive line, it seems we are rapidly approaching the end of our previews; just the defensive backs and linebackers.

Another day, another opportunity to think a little bit more about what this season could look like for the Golden Bears.

This primarily applies to two players here: corner Collin Gamble (Jr.) and safety Craig Woodson (R-Jr.). Both players were mostly limited to sideline rehab work throughout spring, although Gamble did end up getting some lighter work in as the spring began to wind down.

These two are potential impact players when they’re on the field for the Bears. Gamble and Woodson both have significant playing experience from past years and could look to be big time contributors for a team that needs to be good togreat on defense again in 2022.

Gamble looked good moving around when he was out there, but not seeing Woodson at all definitely raises some concerns.

Right now, the assumption is that they’ll both be working in some during fall camp, but their ability level and rust are going to be big determining factors for securing a starting spot in 2022.