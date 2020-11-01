1) Make it uncomfortable for QB1 – Because UW has had closed practices, it’s been hard to get a read on how the QB situation post Eason has been unfolding; Washington could roll out anywhere from a true freshman (Garbers the younger), to a graduate transfer (Kevin Thomson, who started at Sac State last year). Regardless of who that ends up being, it’s absolutely paramount that the Bears find a way to make that quarterback uncomfortable, because they’ll be without the benefit of a full “road” environment.

Something that’ll help them in this endeavor: the presence of a largely reshuffled Huskie offensive line, which will involve several guys moving around into new places this year, including at left tackle and center. Left guard and right tackle look likely to be manned by M.J. Ale and Victor Curne, who have combined for 20 total starts between them. How this group tackles Johnson, JOHNSON(!) will play a big key in the game.

2) Chris Brown’s median gain – One of the manageable, but not quite sustainable issues with the offense last year (pointed out multiple times, for people who read this space), had to do with the most frequent gains for Brown were in the 1.5-3 yard range, which would ultimately lead to longer third down situations, and so on, and so forth. Some of that could be explained away by an unhealthy line that is no longer relying on a true freshman at right guard, and has its starting left tackle back to boot. Expectations are much higher in this area for 2020 -- we know with certainty that having a steady run game is a focus for this staff in particular, and it would bode well if they could go up against a fairly young but respectable front seven with good results. (Here, the Bears do benefit from Levi Onwuzurike and Joe Tryon’s opt-outs.)

3) Explosives – Although there are some new faces around the staff, it’s not as if Chris Petersen stepping down meant the identity of the program was going to change much. That means this game is likely to also be ugly, trench-level warfare, just as much as the last two were; the kind of game that gets decided by the player who takes advantage of the rare moment given. Both teams make preventing these a goal, but, the Bears will be looking to their healthy receiving corps (now including Jeremiah Hunter) to show more potential in this area, while the Huskies are counting on tight end Cade Otton, alongside Puka Nacua and Terrell Bynum.

Explosives do not necessarily have to come on offense, of course. See Weaver, Evan.

4) If it’s a kick… It’s likely that the starting kicker will be Dario Longhetto, who has never yet attempted a college field goal. It’s likely that the starting punter will be Jamieson Shehan, who has never yet attempted a college punt. I’m sure you understand where I’m going with this – with so many new moving parts and so much less practice time that normal, the things that we expect to be routine aren’t necessarily guaranteed to be so on Saturday. Simply put, doing the job well and without worry will be enough. Gamewinning heroics, a bonus.

5) Control what can be controlled – That means off the field, in terms of preventing a COVID outbreak, but on it too, with the increasing randomness in a shortened season. If the margins were thin before, they are even moreso in a seven game season, where one or two plays could make the difference between blowing up the biggest Cal season in 15 years, or actually fretting about being screwed out of a Rose Bowl berth (since it is CFP tied this year). Win the turnover battle. Be smart. Do not give up free yards. These things are known. They’re more important than ever now.