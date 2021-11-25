Going over Five Things from a week ago, which the Bears won in emphatic fashion.

1. Run Effectively - 352 yards on 35 carries is an A+ in this category for the Bears - WIN

2. Lock Down McKee - Cal held McKee below his season averages, picked him twice, as Lu-Magia Hearns was crucial in pass defense. Cal only got three sacks (one went down as a tackle for loss as JH Tevis pushed a lineman into him), but it was enough to deal with a one-dimensional Stanford offense - WIN

3. Find Yurosek - The big tight end from Bakersfield had only one big catch and couldn't come up with an end zone fade on a 4th down as the Bears held him in check. - WIN

4. Nothing special - Cal made their field goals and extra points, and while a couple pooch kicks didn't get the result they wanted, nothing hurt the Bears - WIN

5. Get the Axe - Cal did this in dominant fashion, getting the Axe, practically emptying the playbook with some trick plays, and outplaying Stanford at their own game. Rally Comm also didn't take a header running away with the Axe this time. - WIN

On a week for being thankful, Cal is still in a position to earn a bowl berth, and the Bears have their most difficult opponent of the back half of the season to do it against. UCLA has been up and down in year four of the Chip Kelly experience, but with Dorian Thompson-Robinson back and Zach Charbonnet running wild, the offense has been strong, the special teams have been solid, and the defense has done enough to get the Bruins bowl-eligible. Like the rest of the conference, they're a team that can be beaten, as the Bears need this one to make the USC game on December 4th more than just senior day and the Joe Roth game.