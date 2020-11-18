Reader, I've often been fond of saying Five Things Never Lies over the past few seasons, and I will admit that I wish it had on Sunday. Did I anticipate Cal losing all Five Things? Honestly, no - on paper, it felt like a fairly comfortable projection that the Bears would win that game, and that they stood a good chance in each category. But they lost every key factor, and that's just the way it goes sometimes. Perhaps they wouldn't have under normal conditions, but that cannot be allowed as an excuse for too much longer -- that is simply the reality of playing college football right now, and because there are only four or five more games remaining, in essence, every single one is a must-win game. The good news is that the season, and the hopes that the program had for it, aren't yet doomed, even after all of that. The bad news is that it could be if they lose this game. So, let's see what quintet of factors will make the difference, shall we?

1) Chase Garbers - If you had to rank the reasons for optimism coming into 2020, you'd probably credit Chase Garbers for a healthy amount of it. A pre-season rank of the Pac-12 quarterbacks from top to bottom would have credibly left him as no less than 4th, and certainly as high as 2nd, behind Slovis, thanks to a blistering end-of-season run and an undefeated-when-he-finishes-the-game statistic that Cal Twitter has trotted around proudly. All of that, of course, has dimmed considerably after the stunningly poor performance from him last weekend. It seems like it's been a long time since Garbers hasn't been dependable, and the guy that took the snaps versus UCLA appeared skittish, indecisive, and inaccurate, things he hadn't been since facing down North Texas last year. Obviously, that's the guy they need back out there before too much longer. The Bears may be able to survive the next two games without a fully in form Garbers - Stanford and Oregon State are the worst teams remaining on the schedule - but it's not likely they can win out if he doesn't rediscover most of what made him unbeatable. To some degree, this also means we're watching Bill Musgrave pretty closely too, who may have had no choice but to call it vanilla last week. The real Musgrave offense should start rearing its head now. We think. 2) Cal OL vs Hamilcar Rashed Jr - Oregon State has had one sack on 57 dropbacks by Jayden De Laura and Dylan Morris, which normally might indicate a rather toothless defensive front. But because Washington played with extreme conservatism in their first game, and the Cougars have yet to give up a sack due to their offensive line (per PFF), I'd be really wary of discounting their front seven. We know that the Beavers still have talent - Rashed had 14 sacks last year (11 of them against Power Five competition), on a unit that is returning 31 of their 32 sacks, numbers that would have ranked them in the upper third of the country. I manually ran (that's right, I make the moderate bucks for data entry too, baby) the sack rates last year too, and they also hold up - Oregon State would have been second in the conference by sack rate.

Sack Rate Team Sacks Dropbacks Faced Sack Rate (%) Arizona 17 430 3.95 ASU 26 465 5.59 Cal 36 484 7.44 Colorado 24 406 5.9 Stanford 28 413 6.78 Utah 33 436 7.57 USC 35 460 7.61 UCLA 26 405 6.42 Washington 29 456 6.36 Wazzu 23 398 5.78 OSU 32 415 7.71 Oregon 41 506 8.10