Last Week's Five Things:

1. Fill the Gap - Holding OSU to 110 yards below their season average with some very good tackling makes this a WIN

2. Some Deep Shots - Two deep shot TDs, plus a third that was dropped, we'll give that a WIN

3. Keep the Special Teams Consistency - Had a missed 48 yard FG along with one kickoff out of bounds, but a blocked punt by Nick Alftin, along with other parts of special teams either converting (Longhetto's early 45 yard FG) or not making mistakes makes this a WIN

4. Third Downs - 13-19 on third downs on offense, with an average of 3.7 yards to go - WIN

5. Third Quarter - 14 points in the 3rd quarter, along with a gamechanging blocked punt - WIN

Against Arizona, a team that has played well in spurts but hasn't put everything together at this point, Cal needs to continue with their own consistency, despite dealing with a handful of injuries that are day to day.