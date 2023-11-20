The Bears’ duo in the backfield — sophomore running back Jaydn Ott and redshirt freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza — both put together standout performances against Stanford. Mendoza completed 24-of-36 passes for career highs of 294 yards and three touchdowns in what was undeniably his best game. On the other hand, Ott had a career-high 36 carries, giving the Bears’ injured running back room much needed production. He added 166 yards to his historic season as the Bears’ first 1,000 yard rusher since Patrick Laird in 2017. Ott’s 1,180 yards place him in ninth place on the Bears’ all-time rushing list for a single season, and he will have a chance to move his way up against UCLA. Not to mention, he is currently seventh in rushing yards in the FBS despite missing a game.

The Bears’ youthful duo gives plenty of reason to be excited for the future of the program. Ott built off his freshman season in the best way possible, and is on the right trajectory to have another dominant year in 2024. Mendoza, meanwhile, is arguably the Bears’ most pleasant surprise in 2023. After a volatile rotation between Ben Finley and Sam Jackson V, Mendoza got his opportunity to start against Oregon State, and never gave the job back. With 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two consecutive victories, the redshirt freshman had a better season than many hoped for.

With potential for better recruiting given the move to the ACC, coupled with the young and developing duo of Mendoza and Ott, the Bears have a chance to do something special in coming seasons. Of course, this upward trajectory starts at Rose Bowl Stadium against the Bruins, with the Bears having an opportunity to secure their first bowl berth since the pandemic season. Mendoza and Ott’s performances will be key in defeating a favored Bruins team.