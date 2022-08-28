Five storylines for Cal's season-opener with UC Davis this week
There's only so much that can be learned from practices, 7-on-7 and thud periods, one-on-one work, etc.
That goes for both media observers and the coaching staff.
"I think the composure and those kind of attributes are built in game situations," Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said. "Typically, everybody's a pretty good practice player. You don't get scored on very often in practice, the scoreboard never lights up, so I think we'll see our true character as we get out there and play."
Cal gets that opportunity finally this Saturday as it hosts UC Davis at 1 p.m. PT at California Memorial Stadium (televised on Pac-12 Network).
This should in theory be a favorable first test, as UC Davis is an FCS program, but then again recent history suggests nothing should be assumed.
The Aggies went 8-4 last season, including a 19-17 win over FBS opponent Tulsa, while reaching the FCS playoffs. They, of course, also played the Golden Bears tight in 2019 as that game was tied 13-13 late in the third quarter before Cal pulled away for a 27-13 win.
UC Davis opens this season ranked No. 22 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll.
"We have the utmost respect for them, the coaching staff and their players," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. "They just don't make many mistakes. They're going to play very hard. They run to the ball on defense to limit the big plays. Offensively, they can stretch you and create issues with different formations and motions, and then they have good players."
For a closer look at the matchup, here are five storylines that intrigue us heading into the opener ...
1. The Jack Plummer Effect
All respect to Chase Garbers, who represented Cal well as a four-year starter, but reality is reality and the Bears just haven't been a dynamic offensive team in recent years. They've ranked 76th, 114th, 117th and 115th the last four years, improving last year to a modest 385.8 yards per game. The Bears also haven't ranked higher than 76th nationally in passing offense during that span.
But there is reason to think that may change this year.
Quarterback Jack Plummer, the transfer from Purdue, decisively won the quarterback battle with redshirt freshman Kai Millner this spring and summer while generating a good deal of optimism and intrigue along the way.
"I think he's done an excellent job. He's a very smart guy. He's serious about football. He's a talented passer, and I think he's earned the respect of his teammates rather quickly -- really since he's been here in January," Wilcox said. "He's a competitor, he's not afraid to speak up and speak his mind, which you love at the position. I think he's going to do some great things. It's his first year here playing with a new group, but I think he's done a nice job of creating some chemistry with those receivers, the offensive line, the backs and the tight ends."
He had 3,450 career passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over the last three seasons at Purdue, so while Cal is introducing a new quarterback, Plummer himself is seasoned in the college game.
He has five career 300-yard passing performances in 17 games played, including a high of 420 (with 3 TDs and 0 INTs) vs. Maryland in 2019, so he's certainly capable of airing it out.
The question is, how eager or willing is offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave to open up the passing attack?
"Different styles, no doubt about that," Wilcox said of Plummer and Garbers. "We will always as a program lean on what the players do well, and Jack is a very good passer. We're excited to utilize his skills just like we are the guys at receiver and running back and tight end and other positions. We really want to build the offense around what those guys do well."
With a young wide receiver corps that also generated consistent buzz all spring and preseason, the pieces certainly seem in place for a more dynamic Cal offense in 2022.
