There's only so much that can be learned from practices, 7-on-7 and thud periods, one-on-one work, etc.

That goes for both media observers and the coaching staff.

"I think the composure and those kind of attributes are built in game situations," Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said. "Typically, everybody's a pretty good practice player. You don't get scored on very often in practice, the scoreboard never lights up, so I think we'll see our true character as we get out there and play."

Cal gets that opportunity finally this Saturday as it hosts UC Davis at 1 p.m. PT at California Memorial Stadium (televised on Pac-12 Network).

This should in theory be a favorable first test, as UC Davis is an FCS program, but then again recent history suggests nothing should be assumed.

The Aggies went 8-4 last season, including a 19-17 win over FBS opponent Tulsa, while reaching the FCS playoffs. They, of course, also played the Golden Bears tight in 2019 as that game was tied 13-13 late in the third quarter before Cal pulled away for a 27-13 win.

UC Davis opens this season ranked No. 22 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll.

"We have the utmost respect for them, the coaching staff and their players," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. "They just don't make many mistakes. They're going to play very hard. They run to the ball on defense to limit the big plays. Offensively, they can stretch you and create issues with different formations and motions, and then they have good players."

For a closer look at the matchup, here are five storylines that intrigue us heading into the opener ...