Five pressing questions facing Cal football entering 2022

Spring has sprung, the sun is out and the sunshine stories are pumping in for Cal football.

Certainly, there is a lot to be excited about, but as we are now officially under a month from spring practices beginning (April 6th is the official start date), it’s about time to hit the brakes a bit.

In recent pieces, there’s been a general theme that we’ve danced around: uncertainty.

In reality, while it is all well and good to theorize about how bright the future is for the Bears, it remains true that there is no clarity of direction or goals from the program at the moment. For the past few years, Cal has been a low variance, middle of the pack program. Where that runs into issues is when that low variance output keeps them on the wrong side of bowl eligibility.

The Bears will need to do something drastic, sooner rather than later. With Justin Wilcox getting an extension through 2027 and the offensive and defensive coordinators returning to Berkeley in 2022, there should be no doubt in what is to be expected from the on-field product.

But instead, doubt is all that’s left.

The players on the field will change this season, but many of the existing structures on offense and defense will, presumably, remain the same. There’s always the chance that a team will shift with fresh personnel, but there’s also a chance that nothing changes. That would be cause for concern to many. But before the first snap in spring football is taken, all that’s left is questions that the fan, the reader and the writer must spiral endlessly about.

Here are a few of them.