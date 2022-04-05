Five predictions as Cal starts spring practice Wednesday
Spring practice starts Wednesday, which means the Cal coaches will finally get their opportunity to evaluate the players and figure out where this team actually stands across the board.
Meanwhile, as Cal was one of the last teams in the country to start spring football (if not the last to do so), the Bears gave us plenty of time to come up with all sorts of our own predictions for this team.
Here are five:
1. Jack Plummer takes the first snap at QB
There’s a lot of buzz around the quarterbacks in Strawberry Canyon, and understandably so. There will be a brand new starter in 2022, no matter what happens. Kai Millner is the people’s choice at quarterback, but there’s a fair chance that Purdue transfer Jack Plummer takes the first snaps under center for the Bears this spring.
There are two main schools of thought on Plummer: either Cal brought him in to start or they brought him in to push Millner and give him some real competition. Either way, there’s no reason that Millner would take the first snap under either of those assumptions. If it’s Millner in the gun on the first snap it would be a shock. But just because he’s second now wouldn't mean he isn’t the favorite to start in the fall.
