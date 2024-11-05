Five Bears score in double figures as Cal opens season with win over CSUB

Oftentimes last season it took Jaylon Tyson filling up the stat sheet for Cal to come away with a victory. The formula has changed in Year 2 for the Bears under Mark Madsen. Cal now wants the recipe to involve a variety of players night and night out.

Madsen's squad started the season on the right note Monday night as all 10 players that took the floor at Haas Pavilion contributed with at least one basket in the 86-73 win over Cal State Bakersfield.

Half of that group had at least 10 points, including four of the five starters. Fifth-year senior transfer guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. led the way with 17 points to go with 4 rebounds and a team-high 4 assists.

"Probably could have played one or two more guys," Madsen said about the balanced effort from his team. "And, every one of the 10 went in there and contributed to winning. Scoring, rebounding, diving on a loose ball, this was a tremendous team effort tonight. There were multiple times in the game when we had high-level execution. As a coach, that was very gratifying to see."

When Madsen and his staff rebuilt the roster during the offseason and brought in 11 new scholarship players, the goal was to find a way to have a well-rounded group that didn't have to rely on the efforts of a small group to bring victories.

Monday's win over the Roadrunners was certainly an indication that Cal will have a variety of contributors as the season moves ahead.

In addition to Blacksher, the Bears had four other transfers score in double figures including Andrej Stojakovic (Stanford), who had 16 points and went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line, plus DJ Campbell (Western Carolina) with 12 and Mady Sissoko (Michigan State) with 10 to round out the contributions from the starting unit.

With the fifth starter, Joshua Ola-Joseph (Minnesota) in some foul trouble early in the second half, the Bears turned North Dakota transfer BJ Omot for some help off the bench.

Omot delivered with 13 points and 4 rebounds in 29 minutes Monday night including connecting on two of Cal's seven 3-pointers.

"We're very unselfish, so whoever scores we're gonna be happy for them," the 6-foot-8 Minnesota native said. "Obviously, we have a lot of talent on the team, so different nights different people are gonna lead for scoring. All we wanna do is just win, so we don't even look at it like that."