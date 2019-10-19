Final Thoughts: Groundhog Day in Berkeley after 21-17 Cal Loss to OSU
BERKELEY, CA - Under Justin Wilcox, Cal has had one record after seven games. 4-3. The difference between the past two years and now, the Bears had big wins in game seven. This was the opposite, a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news