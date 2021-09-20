Film Room: Sac State
This week in the Film Room, we're breaking down three plays, the 45-yard touchdown pass from Chase Garbers to Jeremiah Hunter, the 99 yard kickoff return touchdown by Nikko Remigio, and the 34 yard...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news