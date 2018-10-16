The biggest question from the aftermath of Saturday was how this Cal team would respond to one of the most disappointing results of a Cal game in some time. Senior outside linebacker Alex Funches put that response as such:

"Coming into today, I think some guys were a little shook, they didn't know exactly what we were supposed to do at this moment," Funches said, "but coach Wilcox emphasized, that right now, he referred to us being 3-3 as a 'storm,' and the only thing we can do now is fight our way through it. He said, 'two or three years from now, are you going to be proud of the fight that you gave or will you be ashamed of the result?' I think that was a good push."



From outward appearances, it seemed like the Bears responded, with a more spirited

"Attention to detail," Funches said about what was more apparent Monday, "a knack to trying to get to the ball, a knack to everybody just trying to focus on their job and making sure we're not accepting lackadaisical effort."

That's something that this group has to figure out going forward, especially when it comes to turnovers. Funches noted that they went through a turnover circuit Monday, as the Bears have forced three turnovers in the three losses, compared to the seven in the three wins to open the season. It doesn't help that they've had an incredible stretch of turnovers, with 14 over the last three games, 11 of those on QB Brandon McIlwain. A QB change wasn't completely hinted at, but it's more than likely Cal fans will see more than one QB come Saturday.

"Everything's on the table and we have a plan," Wilcox said, "Brandon's still developing, as is Chase, they're both still developing and they could do some good things and we've got to clean up the mistakes, especially the critical mistakes, that's our job as coaches and we haven't done that."

Wilcox also reiterated his thoughts from Saturday night, that the team didn't get into any sort of rhythm in any phase of the game, they'd get a stop then not move the ball, or get a drive at the end of the half, then miss an easy field goal, or put together a drive, then fall apart with penalties and mistakes, all things they need to avoid against Oregon State.

One thing the Cal coaches did do was to show the players that they've done this before. Funches noted that they interspersed clips from the UCLA game where they made mistakes with clips from other games where they'd finished those same plays.

"He put things on film for us today, it was compare and contrast," Funches said, "he would show us a play we'd made a million times, then he'd show us it in the game and be like 'we know you can do this, you're in the position, now make the play.'"

"I think with any learning you need to look back on previous examples," senior running back Patrick Laird added, "repetition is important, mental and physical is important. I think seeing you do it in the past, especially when maybe confidence is low in some guys, that it can bring back the confidence that they need to make some plays."

For now though, the Bears still have a full week of practice before Oregon State, in what might be the final game they're favored in all season, and the need to put the fire out is immediate, but WIlcox has faith in his team.

"I'm absolutely convinced it's going to turn," Wilcox said.

Other Notes

- Wilcox noted that Jordan Duncan, Ross Bowers, and Ashtyn Davis will be back as soon as possible, but said that those things "really aren't in my hands, you have to talk to the doctors and trainers.



- Wilcox has had experience against Jonathan Smith, he played against him while the two were rivals at Oregon and Oregon State respectively, and said the offense is a bit of a blend of Washington stuff from a year ago, where Smith was, and Colorado stuff as well (as OC Brian Lindgren came over from Boulder). Wilcox also coached alongside OSU DC Tim Tibesar at Wisconsin.

- When asked about true freshman Chris Brown, who has ascended to the role of primary backup to Pat Laird, the senior had this to say

"He's awesome, he's a great guy, he's pretty mature for his age," Laird said, "I like to joke around with him that he was born in 2000 (laughs), so we're not too similar, but he's a really good kid, he competes, he's really smart, kinda everything you want in a Cal running back."

Brown's likely to retain that role as a power back going forward, showing that he can be a load, albeit with few carries so far. He's also one of two true freshmen to have played more than four games so far, joining OLB Joey Ogunbanjo in that category.