"It was great, I liked the things we talked about," Moore said after the official visit, "we talked about fit in the offense, how I'd help the team, and outside of (football) stuff, school and how he's gonna push me in the classroom as well. His pitch is that he's going to get me where I want to go. My dream is ultimately to play at the next level, and he says he can get me there as long as I put the work in and do the things I have to do."

The official visits continue to bear fruit at Cal, as running back Damien Moore became the fifteenth member of the 2020 to make the call for the Golden Bears. Moore, from Bishop Amat HS, came to Berkeley for an official visit a weekend ago. Moore announced his commitment to the Bears in a video posted to Twitter Sunday. Nick Edwards was his main recruiter. Edwards talked him through the future the Bears saw with him during the OV.

Moore has familiarity with the Cal staff, as Beau Baldwin and Edwards had Moore's older brother Jalen on their Eastern Washington squad from 2012-15. His official visit a week ago was meant to assure him that he was making the right choice with Cal, as they checked the boxes and answered key questions for Moore.

"I really liked it, it was a reassurance of any questions I may have had," Moore said. "The first time I went, I didn't get to look at the dorms I'd be living in freshman year , I asked about that and they answered (those questions), how I'd be living, who I'd be living with, all that."

Moore also had the experience of meeting with players at the time, something that stood out with the Bears in making a decision.

"What stood out to me this time around was being able to hang out with the guys and see how they interact with each other," Moore noted. "I really liked that, they're pretty solid together. They have a nice bond with each other and they made me feel welcome."

Moore's commit number 15 in the class, joining the recently committed Chris Street at the running back position in 2020. He's the 10th commitment from the state of California in the class as well.

Moore had been looking to commit prior to his senior year so he could focus on football. An important senior year is coming for Moore, who had a knee injury wipe out his junior season. He has told GoldenBearReport that his knee is 100%, and he'll be ready for their August 22nd opener against Diamond Ranch.