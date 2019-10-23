This past weekend, Cal women’s basketball landed a commitment from 2020 forward Fatou Samb out of Westside High School in Houston, Texas. ESPN rates Samb as a 5-star recruit, ranked 53 overall in the 2020 recruiting class and 6th at her position. Samb caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about why she chose Cal and what she hopes to bring to the program.

While recruits look at all aspects of what a school can offer, at the end of the day, what usually matters most to them is having a good bond with the coaches that they’ll be playing for. The same goes for Samb, who cited her relationship with the coaching staff as a driving force in her decision.

“My relationship with the Cal coaching staff was one of my main factors for making my decision,” Samb said. “I feel like the entire staff was looking to invest in me off and on the court! I truly trust and believe that this staff will help me to reach my potential on the court, academically, and as a person.

“Coach Charmin mentioned one thing that stuck to me; it was to make sure to impact positively every player that walked through her doors beyond basketball. Relationship was an important factor because these were the people (along with the team) that I would be around 24/7 throughout my college career. I want to be around this group to reach success for Cal women’s basketball!”

On top of having a great relationship with the coaching staff, Samb was really drawn to the diversity in Berkeley. Coming from Senegal, she’s looking forward to being a member of an international community and bringing her unique perspective to campus.

“From my visit, the diversity!” Samb said of what stood out about Cal. “I saw diverse groups to foods. I believe Cal offers a platform for different communities and groups to express themselves. The campus architecture is very different from Texas, haha. I noticed it was the mix of modern and more traditional buildings throughout the campus. Right behind the school you’ll get mountains and forest. Very different scenery from what I’m used to in Houston, Texas.

“For the Cal community/school, I would like to add to the diversity present there already. As a 1st generation from Senegal, West Africa, I feel I can contribute to the multi-cultural environment of the student body. On the basketball side, I want to bring strong presence and contribute to the boards. Also help Cal reach new heights.”

When looking at Samb’s final list (Harvard, Northwestern, Michigan, Rice, and Cal), it’s clear that academics matter a lot to her. She truly values the importance of getting a world class education.

“Once again one of the main factors that played out in my decision,” Samb said of the academic piece. “I was looking between schools that hold high academic standards. Cal was that place that offered that standard and also a wonderful business program (my planned major). My dad constantly reminded me basketball can only last so long, but that degree will most likely get you further. This stayed with me throughout the process. This year so far, I’ve liked college algebra and accounting!”

When looking ahead to her college career, Samb is very excited to compete in the Pac-12 and be a part of the Cal-Stanford rivalry. She knows it’s going to be a challenge and can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve heard it’s pretty intense, both schools get at it!” Samb said of the rivalry with Stanford. “But the Bears got it! I’m excited to play/compete in the Pac-12 and help represent Cal. I’m thrilled to see what college level basketball speed and intensity is like. I can’t wait to do this with my future teammates. Also gives me a great an environment to challenge myself and develop as a basketball player.”

When looking at the 2020 recruiting class for Cal women’s basketball, things are off to a great start with the addition of Fatou Samb. She’s a talented post player that should be a great addition to the program both on and off the court. Cal fans should definitely be excited to see her hit the hardwood next year.