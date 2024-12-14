Famika Anae joining Cal's staff as new offensive line coach

The offensive staff shakeup for Cal continues to roll out in pieces, and the latest one to fall into place will be an important one. Famika Anae is joining the Bears as the new offensive line coach following one season at New Mexico.

The 36-year-old BYU alum is stepping into his first full-time assistant role at a Power 4 school following a successful season with the Lobos. Anae helped guide UNM's offensive line to several impressive stats including the Lobos allowing an FBS-low 5 sacks this season.

The Lobos also allowed the fewest tackles for loss (26) allowing the offense to thrive under Bronco Mendenhall. New Mexico finished the regular season with the No. 4-ranked total offense.

After wrapping up his playing career at BYU, Anae quickly jumped into the coaching profession as an assistant offensive line coach for the Cougars. He stayed in that role until 2016 when he moved with Mendenhall to Virginia for two seasons as Anae remained in an assistant offensive line coach role there as well.

His first full-time coaching job came at Dixie State in 2018 when he moved into the offensive line coach at the school before moving on to Texas A&M Commerce from 2019-21.

Anae then went to Campbell University for two seasons where he coached Mike Edwards to All-American status and also had multiple all-conference selections while with the program.

The new Cal offensive line coach is the son of longtime college assistant Robert Anae, who is currently the offensive coordinator at NC State and was previously in that same role at Syracuse, Virginia and BYU.

Anae is the fourth new member of the Cal coaching staff since the end of the regular season as head coach Justin Wilcox continues to rebuild his staff following a 6-6 campaign for the Bears this fall.

Bryan Harsin was added as offensive coordinator early this week followed by the additions of Kyle Cefalo as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach plus former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich as a senior offensive assistant.