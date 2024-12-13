Cal names Kyle Cefalo as next receivers coach, passing game coordinator

One of the breakout coaching stars of the 2024 season will call Berkeley his home.

Kyle Cefalo was announced Friday as the new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Cal. The 35 year old will take over for Burl Toler III, who announced his departure from the Bears earlier this week.

Cefalo served as the offensive coordinator at Utah State this season and guided the Aggies to a top-10 showing in total offense adding to his track record of developing top receivers at his previous stops.

The Aggies ranked seventh in total offense this year by averaging 467.7 yards and had top-25 finishes in both passing yards and rushing yards under Cefalo. He stepped into the offensive coordinator role ahead of the 2024 season following a year in which he split those duties in Logan.

He began his time at Utah State in 2021 as the passing game coordinator and receivers coach. His other previous stops include Maryland and Arkansas State where he first worked as a graduate assistant under new Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin in 2013.