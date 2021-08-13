Friday was a lighter day for the Bears, in shells prior to a fully padded day Saturday. It was still a spirited day with a final ending stemming from early chipiness.

The old school way to handle a dispute in football used to be with a one on one Oklahoma drill. When WR Chris Rogers and CB Kaleb Higgins got into a scrap after a play in team period, Justin Wilcox had a way for the two to settle it as a part of the competition. A one on one rep, WR vs. DB against bump and run coverage. The scrappiness may have been set off by the DB room, a group that has been very vocal when they play well during camp.

"I think I played a part in that," defensive back Chigozie Anusiem joked.

The defensive side held up their end of the bargain, as Higgins knocked Rogers off his route enough for a Robby Rowell pass to sail wide on the comeback. The offense got a gasser, coaches and all, while the defense got to have a victory, a day before they get into more full pads situations.

That wasn't the only win the defense had on the day, as true freshman Derek Wilkins had one of the best plays of camp. Wilkins flowed to his left on play action, making a one handed interception of Kai Millner, reaching back to make the play. That wasn't even the most impressive piece on the play according to Peter Sirmon.

"First of all, that was a heck of a play by Derek," Sirmon said, "but then coach Browning was in all blue today, and he looked like a blur across my face. I told him ‘I’d never seen you run that fast,’ and he said ‘well I’ve never had one of my defensive linemen intercept a ball down the field,’ we both saw something new."

Wilkins took off down the sideline after the pick, being pushed out of bounds by Millner, and Sirmon joked that they're going to have to make sure he knows how to celebrate big plays the right way.

"I’ll probably have to talk to him about the last time he touched the ball," Sirmon said, "he may have to go through (what) Coach Wilcox had, an extensive ‘celebration school,’ of the right way to celebrate and the incorrect way to celebrate. We’ll have to go back and see the tape to see if Derek celebrated the right way or he could potentially be on next year’s ‘how not to celebrate.’"

As practices tend to be, it wasn't a one sided affair. Jermaine Terry twisted for a back shoulder throw from Robby Rowell in a way 270 lb. men usually can't. Elijah Mojarro brought down a touchdown reception over a defender from Kai Millner in 7 on 7. Mavin Anderson, who saw some time with the first team, caught a long touchdown on play action from Rowell. Chase Garbers threw a few touchdowns in redzone 7 on 7. It all comes back to the ethos of earned plays.

Those may be on a bit more of display tomorrow, as the Bears get full pads and officials for some situational work.