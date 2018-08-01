Fall camp is just around the corner as the calendar has flipped over to August. Cal's first game against North Carolina is just a month away, and the Bears have a large contingent of newcomers in for the occasion. Here's some names to keep an eye on.

OLB Joseph Ogunbanjo, Fr.

Tim DeRuyter has the need. The need for speed. Off the edge, that is, and Ogunbanjo is the likeliest player from the class of 2018 to deliver that. Ogunbanjo, a 6'3", 225 lb three sport athlete from Houston's Alief Taylor, has reported 4.43 speed, which he's used in an edge rusher role during his high school football career.

When Justin Wilcox spoke to Ogunbanjo during his official visit, he put the goal of playing in that first North Carolina game in his head, something that could easily happen, as the Bears could use him as a situational pass rusher early in his Cal career

TE McCallan Castles, Fr.

Beau Baldwin's view for the tight end position is a little clearer with Castles. Another two sport athlete, the 6'5", 235 lb South Lake Tahoe star will likely play right away. He's going to play all over the offense, whether it's split out, attached to the line, or in an H-back role. He gives the Bears a mismatch on the outside and formational flexibility. Castles will have to work on the blocking end of things, as he played outside receiver for the previous two years at South Lake Tahoe. His presence will allow the Bears to roll with two tight ends more frequently going forward.

True Freshman Wideout Nikko Remigio Cal Football

WR Nikko Remigio, Fr.

Remigio's theorized role has grown in the past month due to Taariq Johnson no longer being on the Bears' roster and Demetris Robertson transferring to Georgia. The four star wideout out of Mater Dei has the potential to take reps on the inside and outside, and was compared to Kanawai Noa by Rivals West Coast Analyst Adam Gorney. Remigio, listed at 5'10" and 170 lbs, has some smoothness to his route running, something that's useful with some of the RPOs the Bears are running.

TE Ian Bunting during his time at Michigan

TE Ian Bunting, Grad Transfer

Bunting, the 6'7", 250 lb grad transfer from Michigan, gives the Bears another red-zone option as a pass catcher, but also adds to their flexibility at the tight end spot. Bunting can block, coming off his time playing in pro-sets under Jim Harbaugh, and his presence means the Bears can break out those bigger sets that work in goal line situations. Bunting can also serve as a mentor of sorts for some of the younger tight ends, guys like Castles, Gavin Reinwald and Matt Laris among others.

OLB Nick Alftin, FR.

Alftin's intriguing, mainly for the point that there's no one truly like him at his position. At 6'5" and 240 lbs, with Inspector Gadget arms and a solid vertical from his volleyball days, the Mitty standout is almost made for the rush linebacker spot, where he'll likely be playing going forward. How the Bears choose to deploy Alftin is another story, he could easily be a defensive end in the future as well depending on how his body progresses. He'll at least find his way onto some special teams units.

RB Johnny Adams Cal Football

RB Johnny Adams Jr., Fr.