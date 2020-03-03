Cal sophomore forward Jacobi Gordon announced his intention to transfer Tuesday afternoon. Gordon, a native of Houston, Texas, announced his intentions via Twitter and Instagram.

Gordon only played in 12 games during the 2019-20 season, dealing with an unspecified injury and having what head coach Mark Fox deemed a 'minor procedure' during the conference schedule. Gordon last made an appearance in the Bears' loss at Stanford to start conference play.

Gordon, a former four-star recruit out of the Aspire Academy, tore his achilles tendon his senior year of high school, which hampered his freshman year at Cal. As a sophomore, Gordon averaged 8.9 minutes over his 12 games played, with 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game over that stretch. Gordon's best performance came in Cal's opener against Pepperdine, where he scored 8 points in 12 minutes of play.

As a freshman at Cal, Gordon averaged 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 24 appearances, with a career high of 10 against USF.