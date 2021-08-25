Expanding Rotations on Offense and Defense a Necessity

In the midst of Cal's 2020 schedule, one thing was readily apparent. With the Bears thrown into a new season, they shortened their rotations and few players saw the field on a regular basis. On defense, only 15 players took extended reps on defense, far fewer than you'd see in a normal year, and that's been a goal on both offense and defense to recruit depth, develop depth, and keep guys fresh by putting multiple units on the field. If there's any indication from fall camp, Cal may be able to have the depth that eluded them a year ago, with the hopes of having more guys capable of getting on the field. "As we identify some guys early, we're hoping to be in the low 20s to mid 20s as far as guys who can win us a game," defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon noted, "As the season progresses, you'd like to see that number grow with some of the younger players gain some experience not just in the game, but the continued experience in practice and in the meeting rooms. There's always going to be attrition as well, you're always battling the attrition and trying to build up in the depth to backfill when guys are out with injuries."

Sirmon compared the Bears situation a year ago to Hoosiers, where the Bears, like Gene Hackman's Hickory High team, only had four defensive linemen healthy for most of their games, due to Covid-19 issues, opt-outs and poorly timed injury luck. That's not the case, with the likes of Luc Bequette and JH Tevis back at on the line, along with Stanley McKenzie, Ricky Correia, Ethan Saunders, Jaedon Roberts, Darius Long, Derek Wilkins, and Calhoun being able to rotate in. In addition to starters Elijah Hicks and Daniel Scott, both Miles Williams and Ray Woodie will likely rotate in at safety. There's depth at OLB, with Cam Goode, Kuony Deng, Orin Patu, Braxten Croteau, and Marqez Bimage all having flashes during fall camp as well. While there have been injuries, with Blake Antzoulatos and Craig Woodson officially being ruled out, Cal has welcomed back an important piece from injury during fall camp, with Mo Iosefa back for the last few practices. "Since Muelu joined us," Sirmon said, "he has shown real glimpses and flashes in the limited role he had last year. He has upside for us, to get him back on the field and just trying to get him back into the groove of football, he missed a few practices, so just trying to get him back into into it and using these next nine, ten days, we'll see where he sorts himself out for us. I expect him to be a big part of the defense and showing up for Charlie on special teams." Sirmon has also seen a couple other standouts at ILB who played in Iosefa's stead. "Kyle Smith is one that jumps out," Sirmon noted, "he's been a steady improver since he got here. His body, his physique, the way he's moving is as good as it ever has been. Trey Paster is another player I'm really bullish on. He moved from that safety, played some of the star position, then splitting some time as a boundary outside linebacker. He's joined the linebackers full time, he looks like a Pac-12 linebacker, and he continues to get better with reps." Offense rotated a few more players a year ago, but has a bit more to work with in 2021. That starts with the offensive line, where Bill Musgrave and company have repeatedly stated that they'll need more than just the five they have

"I think we usally have to have eight or nine guys ready to go," Musgrave said. "We have a deep group and we've had a little attrition with some guys here this summer at the last minute, so we don't have our normal numbers, but the guiys have battled and gotten themselves ready, and that OL will be judged as a unit, it's important for them to gel together no matter who those five are." In addition to those that have played the most, namely Will Craig, Valentino Daltoso, McKade Mettauer, and Matt Cindric, Musgrave had a few names that should play this year. "I'd say Brayden Rohme is playing some good tackle," Musgrave said, "left and right. Ben Coleman is playing some good football at all five positions if you can believe that, center including. We've got Brian Driscoll, who is playing center and both guards, in addition to the guys who have started in the past." In addition, Craig, who had been out with an ankle issue, is now back in practice. The fourth year lineman, per Musgrave, is still set to start at left tackle if healthy. "Glad to have him back," Musgrave said, "you feel his impact when he's out there."

