GoldenBearReport.com

From there, Wilcox was asked whether some of the young guys on offense could see more time on the field because of that.

That's what Justin Wilcox said to assorted media members during his availability Monday evening. Wilcox, like many fans after the Arizona game, carried his feelings about the game into today.

Wilcox hit on some of the same issues he hit on in the post-game of procedural penalties, saying that they worked both regular counts and silent counts during their contest with Arizona.

"We've done them both all year, there's no excuse," Wilcox said.

It was just that kind of afternoon for the Bears, as they move into preparations for the UCLA game. Wilcox did not say whether they'd keep on with Brandon McIlwain as the starting QB or revert to the two QB system they employed through the first four games. Wilcox did note that McIlwain is one of their most explosive players on the offensive side of the ball.

One thing both Jordan Kunaszyk and Cam Bynum were asked was whether the defense gets on the offense about putting them in poor spots, like they did against Arizona.

"On defense, we never point the finger at offense, offense never points the finger at us," Kunaszyk said, "we're a family, we love each other. Sometimes offense is gonna do better than defense, sometimes defense is going to be better than offense. It's never a pointing fingers game and it will never be with the culture we're developing here."

"It's natural not to bag on them, we keep everybody up," Bynum added, "so we've got to keep energy up for the whole team and not yell at them, say 'come on,' we've just got to do our thing, let the coaches, let them handle their mistakes. They know more about their job than we do, we're not in any position to tell them what to do."